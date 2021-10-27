Sean David Savage passed away on Oct. 21, 2021. He was born on Sept. 7, 1985.
He is survived by his mother Jami Wilson; grandmother Patt Wilson; brothers Nick and Calin Savage; half brother Brad Savage; aunts and uncles Wendy Wilson, Rocky Wilson, Mary Doty, John Savage; great uncles Rick and Randy Leonard; and many loving cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father Lee Savage on Sept. 22; and his grandfather Jim Wilson on June 4
