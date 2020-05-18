INDEPENDENCE — May 18 marks the start of a nationwide two-week Click-It-Or-Ticket campaign.
The focus will be educating motorists on the proper use of safety belts and addressing minors riding in open pickup beds.
Independence Police Department officers will dedicate overtime shifts solely to traffic patrol. Grant funding from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration will fund these shifts.
Independence Police Department officers note that while they rarely see anyone not wearing their seat belt, they will occasionally see motorists with the shoulder harness tucked under their arm or behind their back. Improper use can increase the likelihood of injuries sustained in the event of a traffic crash.
