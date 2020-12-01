Salem — Selma Pierce, a West Salem resident and candidate for House District 20, died Tuesday after a car hit her while she was walking.
At approximately 5 p.m., the Salem Police and Salem Fire Departments responded to Doaks Ferry Road NW near Hidden Valley Drive NW on a report of a vehicle colliding with a pedestrian, a Salem police news release said.
Pierce, 66, was declared dead at the scene.
Pierce's husband, Bud Pierce, who recently announced he will run for governor, released a statement Tuesday night.
"Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person, the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident," he said. "We cannot believe that she has left us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with God, and we will see her again."
The driver of the Chevrolet SUV that struck Pierce remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The preliminary investigation indicates Pierce was in the roadway when she was struck. The investigation is still ongoing, police said.
