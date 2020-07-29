DALLAS – Shela Toler, 87, died July 23rd at the Salem Hospital from complications after a fall in her home on July 7th. Shela was born in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia to Guy & Billie Gregory. She and her husband, Bert, moved to Dallas, Oregon in 1989 after his retirement from the US Forest Service. They had been married for 60 years before his death in 2012.
Shela was a retired artist and was a member of the Watercolor Society of Oregon, the Northwest Watercolor Society and the United Methodist Church. During her career as an artist, Shela sold more than 7000 paintings — from miniatures to large works of art. She also taught private kindergarten for several years in Skykomish, Washington.
She is survived by three children, Kay (Randy) Bertrand of Redmond, WA, Greg (Lynn) Toler of Cheney, WA and Shannon Toler of Powell Butte, Oregon as well as 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew her and loved by her family and friends forever.
Visitation will be at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center on Thursday, July 30th from 4 to 8 pm. Due to Covid 19, graveside services at the Dallas Cemetery will be held for family and friends on Friday, July 31st at 11:00 am. A memorial service will be held at a future date at the United Methodist Church in Dallas. www.dallastribute.com
