BALLSTON – The Sheridan Fire District and the Polk County Sheriff's Office need assistance locating a brush truck stolen from the district's Ballston station between 11 a.m. and noon on Wednesday (Aug.31).
According to a Sheridan news release, between 11 a.m. and noon, the Sheridan Fire District’s Ballston Fire Station was illegally entered, and the brush unit was stolen from the station.
The vehicle is a 2019 Ford F550 with the following distinguishing features: a winch on the front end, the “BR198” decal near the hood, aluminum diamond plate compartments, and the standard Sheridan blue decaling.
If you see this Brush unit, please call 911 immediately. Polk County Sheriff's Office is aware and investigating. This apparatus is a critical part of our fire suppression services, especially during the current wildland fire season.
