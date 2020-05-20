It is with great sadness that the family of Sherry Joan Hinkle announces her peaceful passing, at home with her loving husband, Jack Hinkle, at her side, after an extended illness, on Thursday, April 9, 2020, at the age of 81 years.
Sherry was born on a farm in Eagleton, Arkansas, near the border of Oklahoma, twenty minutes before her twin sister Sharon to Esther and Arthur Ogden. Her maternal grandmother, Carrie Lane, acted as a midwife because the twins were born before the local doctor could get to their farm.
A few years later, the family moved to Joplin, Missouri, followed by time in Tulsa, Oklahoma, before moving to Amarillo, Texas, where Sherry and Sharon graduated from Will Rogers High School in 1956.
“We grew up sharing everything in life through the thick and thin: children, school, dating and marriage and more. We looked so much alike when we were children, and everyone liked being around us. We were fun! We were always up to something,” — Sherry’s twin, Sharon Jones.
The driving forces in Sherry’s life were her love for her family and her spirituality. Soon after graduating high school, Sherry married George Fraine. Married life suited Sherry and she and George had four boys: John, Steph, Jeff and David. They adopted her twin sister’s daughter, Karen, in 1966. After their youngest son graduated from high school, Sherry and George divorced, and they remained friends until George’s death in 2013.
“My life has been super blessed by having two moms who were twins to each other. I am so thankful that mom Sherry was such a huge part of my life since the moment I was born. She was one of the kindest people I have ever met, truly a loving example of how to do good in the world,” — Sherry’s daughter Karen Blue.
Sherry’s upbringing gave her a strong spiritual core that guided her throughout her life. Her parents instilled this with membership in various Southern Baptist churches in her early life. Later, Sherry and her family spent many years as active members of the New Community of Faith in San Jose, California, giving her lifelong friendships and a strong spiritual foundation.
“Mom was always a devout Christian. She made a trip to the Holy Land back in the seventies. Oh, how that left an impression! Jesus has prepared a place for her and now she lives in the kingdom of heaven. God has blessed you, mom,” — Sherry’s son, Jeff Fraine.
Sherry worked as a mother, wife, student and volunteer most of her early life. She was an attentive and very loving mother and wife. She participated and supported the activities of all of her children. Sherry entered college while still coordinating her busy household. She graduated with an associate degree in travel from Foothill Community College in the mid-seventies. She then went to work at Saratoga Travel in Saratoga, California, for a few years before settling in at Kohinoor Travel in Sunnyvale, California. She spent many happy years assisting travelers and she remained friends with her boss for many years after she retired from the travel industry.
In addition to various volunteer activities at her church, Sherry was active in areas where she felt effective in making life better for her family and many others. Her door was always open to a child in need; there was always room at her table for one or more additional hungry kids. Her gentle counsel helped to heal many wounded hearts over the years.
Sherry was awarded the 1972 Jose Jaycettes Distinguished Service Award for her volunteer work at Westgate Convalescent Home; as incoming President of the Westgate Volunteer Axillary; as an organizer and first President of the Cupertino Bobby Sox Softball League; as the Vice President of the San Jose Junior Women’s Club; and as a volunteer for Friends Outside, assisting newly released prisoners.
“She was always there for me no matter what I did. I truly could not have asked for a better mom. She once commented to me that she knew she had done a good job raising her kids because we all turned out so different and so independent,” — Sherry’s son, David Fraine.
After her divorce, Sherry went back to school in 1985 to earn her certification as a CTC, a Certified Travel Consultant, furthering her travel industry education. It was there that she met her future husband, Jack Hinkle. After their first class, Jack asked Sherry if she would like to go out for a Coke. She thought it was a little strange to be asked out for a Coke, but she accepted, and that was the start of a wonderful loving life together over 35 years. They married at the New Community of Faith church in San Jose, California, on May 28, 1988.
Not long after they were married, Jack’s work, first with American Airlines, then with the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Department, took them to Modesto, California, where they lived for a number of years. In 1922, they went to Monmouth, Oregon, to visit Jack’s longtime friend, Ron Carroll. They quickly fell in love with Monmouth and moved there after selling their Modesto home only two days after they put it up for sale.
Sherry and Jack both loved to travel and spent many of their years traveling around the world. Part of their travels included their volunteer work with the American Red Cross. Sherry volunteered with the Red Cross for 16 years. She participated in several assignments on her own as well as with Jack, also a Red Cross volunteer, serving in kitchens, shelters, coordinating with military personnel to bring active military members overseas home to loved ones in disaster areas, and assisting the needs of people who had their lives disrupted by natural disasters. She also regularly served as a blood donor drive coordinator in her local area.
“Mom was always helping people - as a mother, travel agent, a volunteer at convalescent hospitals and with the Red Cross, and everywhere else she went. Her service to others is inspirational. Her love, acceptance of who you are, and patience, have been a tremendous gift to all who knew her,” - Sherry’s son, Steph Fraine.
Sherry continued her volunteer work, much of it side-by-side with Jack, contributing to their community at the Monmouth Senior Center and the Independence First Baptist Church. She and Jack helped at the monthly senior center pancake breakfast for 12 years. Through the senior center she made and donated beautiful quilts for the needy. Sherry and her twin sister Sharon celebrated their 80th birthday together with family and friends at the Senior Center in 2018. She and Jack also worked to coordinate activities for, and feed, their church’s youth volunteers.
Sherry was able to enjoy her last few years surrounded by her loving husband and family. All five of her children and numerous grandchildren visited frequently. In 2014 her twin sister, Sharon, moved to Independence to be near her. Sherry and Jack were able to take a cruise to Alaska in 2019 with their son Steph and daughter-in-law Kim. Sherry enjoyed playing Ponytail, her favorite card game, with her twin sister Sharon, her daughter, Karen, her granddaughter, Ishtar, and her heart son, Jonny, on their visits.
Over their 35 years together, the love between Sherry and Jack grew and grew. They enjoyed life with humor and gusto. Their home often rang with laughter. After diagnosis with Alzheimer’s in late 2018, and with terminal cancer in May 2019, doctors were pessimistic as her health began to decline and Jack became her caregiver. Their deep love, and the loving care Jack provided, gave Sherry the strength and tenacity to live and be present with her loved ones far longer than the medical experts ever expected.
Sherry is lovingly remembered by her husband of 35 years, Jack Hinkle; her children Karen (Kate Scheurch) Blue; John Fraine; Steph (Kim) Fraine; Jeff (Jane Shoykhet) Fraine; and David Fraine; her grandchildren: Ishtar Blue, Brendon Landis, Talia Fraine, Eric Fraine, and Lucas Fraine; her twin sister Sharon Jones, sister Patricia Youngren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Sherry was predeceased by her parents, Arthur and Esther Ogdon, and her brother Jimmy Ogden.
A memorial service will be held at an exact date and time to be determined in late May or early June at the Independence First Baptist Church at 1505 Monmouth Street, Independence. Sherry will be laid to rest at the Veterans’ Cemetery in Dixon, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.