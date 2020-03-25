Skipper (Skip) R. Mann, 71, of Dallas, went peacefully to be with his Lord on March 6, 2020. Skip was born to Clifford and Patricia Johnson Mann on Feb. 11, 1949, in Astoria. He spent his childhood on the Oregon Coast, in Canada, and in Salem.
He graduated from McNary High School in 1968. Skip spent most of his working life in the Salem area, where he had a successful construction/demolition company. His company participated on projects around Oregon including the Marine Drive and I-84 expansions, Convention Center in Portland, Sheridan Correction Facility and Salem Archives Building. He moved to Dallas in 1990. Skip loved his Lord and His creation, family, sailing, the Oregon Coast, music, fast cars, talking shop and The Rolling Stones.
Skip is survived by his soul mate of 30 years, DiAnna Christopher; six children; 17 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister; many cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, an older sister, a half brother and a nephew.
Skip touched many lives and will be remembered as a gentle and loving man who will be greatly missed. Private internment is at the Dallas Cemetery. Donations can be given in his name to the Shriners Children Hospital or to Pancreatic Cancer Research.
