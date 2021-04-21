Monmouth Garden Club holds sale
The Monmouth Garden Club’s annual plant sale is Saturday, May 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monmouth Public Library parking lot, 168 Ecols St. S, Monmouth. The club will be selling perennials, annuals, bulbs, vegetable plants, trees, shrubs, herbs, sedum gardens, and house plants.
Dallas Food Bank receives grant
Thanks to a grant from Pacific Power Foundation, the Dallas Food Bank will purchase a new commercial freezer. The grant had perfect timing since one of the older residential units used at the food bank recently stopped working. For more 35 years, the food bank storing food in residential units to store frozen meat and food.
Free health screening on Saturday
Polk Community Free Clinic, Lion’s Club, Dallas Rotary, Central Vision, Polk County Health Department, and West Valley Hospital are partnering for medical screenings on April 24 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Trinity Lutheran Church, 320 SE Fir Villa Road, Dallas. Screenings offered include: glaucoma, cholesterol, blood glucose/HbA1C, blood pressure, vision (21+). Everyone is welcome, but appointments are required. Call 503-831-0551 for an appointment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.