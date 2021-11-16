Members of the Dallas Lions Club stopped by the Polk County Itemizer Observer office on Thursday, Nov. 11 to have IO owner Scott Olson select the winning ticket for their blanket raffle. The raffle was the club’s summer fundraiser, which took the place of their Duck Race. This year 200 tickets were sold and $1,500 was raised. Pictured are Lions Club members Nancy Cruckshank, Vicki Hamstreet, John Hamstreet, and IO owner/publisher Scott Olson. Olson selected Jim Sevcik as the winner of the Pendleton wool blanket. The Dallas Lions wish to thank all who participated