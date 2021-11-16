Dallas Library presents flutist Peter Ali
In honor of National Native American Heritage Month, the Dallas Library hosts a free musical concert by Native American flutist Peter Ali at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main St., Nov. 20 at 7 p.m.
This free concert features Ali playing a variety of indigenous flutes, as well as sharing the history of some of his flutes, who made them and how they came to him. He will perform both contemporary and traditional songs. He works with a variety of flutes from Native American Woodland, Plains, Toltec, and Mayan cultures. He also plays a Middle Eastern flute.
Ali is proud of his Indigenous flute playing, his Native heritage from Mexico and his opportunities to connect cultures. As he embarked on his musical journey, he also realized that his flute guided him on a spiritual journey as well.
“What I hope my music does besides put a smile on your face, that it puts you at ease, makes you calm, and heals your spirit,” Ali said.
His mother was of Pima/Mayan ancestry and his father was an ethnic Berber from Morocco. After mastering the flute, he learned that his grandfather had been a professional flute player in Morocco. He has played at venues and tribal gatherings throughout the country and for such luminaries as the Dalai Lama.
This free program is hosted by the Dallas Public Library and is funded by the Polk County Cultural Coalition and the Friends of the Dallas Library. Masks will be required to be worn during the event.
For more information, contact the library at (503) 623-2633 or go to facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
Dallas Library hosts youth events
The Dallas Library will host a Teen Pizza & Movie Night on Nov. 19 at 5:30 p.m.
The event, for children grades 7-12, features a Marvel superhero movie that will be great fun viewed with a group while munching on pizza.
Staff encourages cosplay and an appetite. To find out the title of the movie, go to www.ci.dallas.or.us/102/Library or www.facebook.com/dallaslibrary/. A hint: a creepy bug is part of the main character’s name.
The Story Walk of “Wombat Walkabout” begins with the first page in the Dallas Public Library window. The story continues with pages in the windows of several downtown businesses. Maps with participating businesses are available at the library. When kids finish the StoryWalk, they can enter a raffle at the library for a chance to win a copy of the book and an adorable stuffed wombat!
The Dewey Hunt kid’s scavenger hunt is also still going on in the children’s area.
Food bank needs Thanksgiving donations
The Dallas Food Bank is in need of cranberry sauce and olives for Thanksgiving food boxes. The food bank is short approximately 90 cans of each.
If you are able to help, drop off the items at the Dallas Food Bank Monday through Friday 9 to 11 a.m. or 1 to 3 p.m., no later than Monday, Nov. 22. Let the volunteers know if is for the Thanksgiving food boxes.
The food bank is located at 322 S. Main St., suite No. 180.
Windermere begins ‘Share the Warmth’
Now through Friday, Dec. 17, Windermere brokers will be collecting winter necessities for community members in need through the “Share the Warmth Campaign.”
Local donations will benefit the Polk County Warming Centers. The organization is specifically asking for coats and blankets in all sizes.
Those who want to help can stop by participating Windermere offices to drop off donations. The Windermere office in Monmouth, located at 150 Main St. E, is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“Share the Warmth is a prime example of how Windermere Real Estate brokers and the community at large come together to ensure our neighbors have the warm clothing and other essentials they need throughout the winter,” said Scott Mitchelson, president of Windermere Services Company in Oregon and Southwest Washington. “Every year, I’m amazed by the generosity of our neighbors and in awe of how our communities collaborate to take care of each other.”
Monmouth Senior Center
Wednesday, Nov. 17
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. - Last Minute Writing.
Thursday, Nov. 18
8 a.m. – Yoga, 11 a.m. - Simple Games, noon – Pinochle, 1 p.m. – Knitting, 3 p.m. - FMSC Board Meeting.
Friday, Nov. 19
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Writer’s Workshop, 10 a.m. – Drawing for Fun, 1 p.m. – Craft Class.
Monday, Nov. 22
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Hand & Foot.
Tuesday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. – Yoga, noon – Pinochle, 1 p.m. Ponytail, 1 p.m. - Senior Advisory Board Meeting.
Wednesday, Nov. 24
8 a.m. – Yoga, 9 a.m. – Stretch Exercise, 10 a.m. – Tai Chi, 1:30 p.m. - Ten Minute Writing.
Monmouth Senior Community Center is located at 180 S. Warren Street Monmouth, OR 97361, open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. If you have questions about events and activities in the building call 503-838-5679.
