“Back to the Moon, This Time to Stay!” Presented by the Dallas Library
Dallas resident and NASA Solar System Ambassador Donn Anderson will present another in our illustrated Dallas Public Library Astronomy and Space Exploration Series Saturday, November 7 at 2:00 PM. This will be a live, in person, event titled Artemis Mission: Back to the Moon, This Time to Stay! Human beings have not stood on the surface of the Moon since 1972. NASA is moving forward with plans to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024. Going back to the Moon to stay will be a shining moment of lunar exploration. Find out how it is going to be done! Donn is a docent at the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville. This is a free event for space enthusiasts of all ages, and those who like science in general. Covid 19 restrictions will be in place, meaning we will require masks, social distancing, and limited seating. Due to limited seating advanced reservations are required and sign ups must be done at the library.
You can contact the library for further information @ (503)-623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
