Polk Historical Society hosts supper
The Polk County Historical Society’s Harvest Supper is at 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at the museum.
The fee to attend the all-you-can-eat supper is $18 for members and $20 for non-members. The supper is limited to 60 guests and reservations are required. Guests can reserve a seat and pay at the museum or on the museum website polkcountyhistoricalsociety.org.
They will be observing COVID precautions at the event.
This is one of the society’s annual fundraisers. Being self-supporting and not receiving any public monies, the Historical Society depends on memberships, event fees and purchases from its bookstore and gift shop.
The Polk County Museum is located at 560 South Pacific Highway at the south end of the County Fairgrounds parking area.
For more information, call (503) 623-6251.
Dallas Library presents Celtic harpists
The Dallas Library hosts a free musical performance at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 11 by Celtic harpists and instrumentalists Lisa Lynne and Aryeh Frankfurter at the Dallas Event Center, 939 Main Street.
The free concert features Lynne and Frankfurter playing Celtic a variety of harps, including the rare Swedish nyckelharpa, Ukrainian bandura, cittern and more.
The audience will hear traditional instrumental music from Sweden and Ireland as well as original compositions blended with stories of humor and adventure. The artists both share a background as progressive rock musicians who later discovered a love for Celtic, Renaissance and Swedish music on unique acoustic instruments.
They tour extensively playing fine performing arts centers, theaters and intimate venues around the U.S. and Europe.
Lynne is widely acclaimed for composing memorable and heartwarming melodies on the Windham Hill/Sony music labels. Her music is heard throughout the popular PBS special “Alone in the Wilderness.”
Frankfurter is a renowned Celtic harper who went from virtuosic progressive rock violin to intricate Swedish folk and Celtic Music. He began with Classical violin at the age of three and studied music throughout his life. He has 17 albums to his credit, works on film and television scores as composer and arranger.
Before the live performances, Lynne hosts a “Hands-on-Harps” workshop at 2 p.m. Sept. 11, also at the Dallas Events Center. Lynne provides 20 beautiful Celtic harps that sound lovely at once. Participants are shown how easy it is to create music on this beginner-friendly instrument. Learn some well-known melodies and how to freely improvise your own music.
Lynne’s “Hands-on-Harps” programs have gained national recognition from NBC, CNN and numerous newspaper and magazine articles including Wall Street Journal. This workshop is limited to 20 participants. Advanced signups are required and must be done at the Dallas Library.
Learn more about Lynne and Frankruter at www.Lionharp.com.
For more information, contact the library at 623-2633 or check facebook.com/dallaslibraryoregon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.