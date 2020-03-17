CANCELED:
Dallas library has canceled its Doctor Who event for teens on Friday. For more information: 503-623-2633.
CANCELED:
The Polk County Museum’s family fun day, scheduled for Saturday, is canceled. The museum will be closed to the public until April 1.
CANCELED:
Monmouth-Independence Rotary Club will cancel its meetings until further notice.
CANCELED:
James2 Community Kitchen is canceled at all locations until at least April 14, per orders from the Oregon Health Authority.
CANCELED:
OSU Extension classes and activities have been canceled until further notice.
POSTPONED:
The New Horizons Willamette Valley Orchestra will not rehearse until the Monmouth Senior Center reopens for activities.
CANCELED:
The Eastern Star rummage sale planned for the latter part of spring break is canceled.
CANCELED:
Vendor fair fundraiser for Mr. and Ms. Dallas at Whitworth Elementary School scheduled for March 28 is now canceled.
CANCELED:
Wagon Wheelers spring doll show, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled.
CANCELED:
The Willamette Agate and Mineral Society has canceled its 65th River of Gems show, scheduled for April 17-19.
CANCELED:
The New Horizons Valley Orchestra rehearsals, scheduled for Monday evenings, until further notice.
CANCELED:
The Friends of the Dallas Library Book Sale, scheduled for April 17 and 18, is postponed.
CANCELED:
All Tax-aide sites have been discontinued until next year.
