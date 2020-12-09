Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — Hospital beds remain available. Fewer patients breathe through tubes.
Yet COVID-19 refuses to spare Polk County as the national death rates soars past 276,000. As of Monday, 24 Polk County residents died from the disease out of 1,461 cases.
Polk County has 86,085 residents. The nearest comparable counties — in terms of geography and population — are Benton and Yamhill counties.
Benton County has 93,053 residents — tallying 855 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. Yamhill County, with 107,1000 residents, has seen 1,818 cases and 17 deaths.
State officials listed Polk County at an extreme risk level, projected to last at least until Thursday, Dec. 17 — and perhaps longer.
A city employee in Monmouth just became the first staffer to contract the virus. City Manager Marty Wine said she and city officials are taking all the actions outlined in new Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration rules issued last month — identifying contacts and issuing notifications.
“We’re balancing protecting personal medical information and working to keep our employees stay healthy and avoid exposure,” Wine said.
Monmouth Mayor Cec Koontz said the situation everywhere in Polk County is difficult.
“The Polk County metrics are very high,” Koontz said. “Basically, they are if you have more than 200 cases over a two-week period per 100,000, you remain in this fairly restricted status, which closes restaurants to take-out only. It also closes the gyms and fitness centers and restricts a lot of other activities because of the threat of community spread.”
Identifying contacts can be especially challenging, she added.
“Polk County contract tracers are overwhelmed,” she said. “The ability to try to figure out where spread is happening is hampered. We will be in this situation for at least a couple more weeks where businesses face those restrictions.”
Polk County has received $1.25 million from the state for business assistance. County officials are working with Willamette Workforce Partners to distribute the funds through Wednesday, Dec. 30.
“They’re figuring out the process and criteria now,” Wine said. “It’s going to be a very ambitious schedule for distributing those funds.”
Dr. Ralph Yates, the medical director at Salem Hospital, said he sees a few rays of hope on the medical front.
“We’re not overwhelmed,” Yates said. “We started preparing for this in 2019 and have contingencies in place. We’re managing this. We’ve had more COVID patients than any hospital in the state.”
The number fluctuates, he added. However, as of last week, Salem Hospital had 550 COVID patients.
Those patients stand a better chance of going home than the those who arrived early in the pandemic, Yates said.
“We’ve gotten better therapeutics,” he said. “We understand this pathogen in a ways we didn’t last spring. Last spring, patients were going into ICU. Now they go into COVID units with managed care. They receive oxygen as necessary and aren’t being intubated.”
Salem Hospital also operates West Valley Hospital in Dallas.
Dr. John Hadley, the president of the medical staff at the local hospital, said he definitely sees more people coming in with COVID-related symptoms as the pandemic spikes across the country.
Symptoms aren’t necessarily respiratory in nature, said Hadley, a family physician who has practiced in Polk County for 13 years. Other symptoms are more subtle or less pronounced. They include sore throats, muscle aches and pains, looser stools and fatigue as well as gastrointestinal complaints.
“The most confirming symptom is fever,” Hadley said. “A 102-degree temp, and I’m much more suspicious. It is difficult because the symptoms that are typical this time of year are similar to COVID-19.”
Bed space isn’t an issue at the Dallas hospital.
“We don’t treat COVID-19 at West Valley Hospital,” Hadley said. “We send all those who need hospitalization to Salem Hospital.”
Before going to Salem, area patients are triaged at a respiratory clinic. Similar clinics operate in Salem and Woodburn. Yates said patients arriving at Salem Hospital can expect excellent care.
“We actually have units set up to manage those patients,” he said. “There’s a skill set that’s been developed since last spring.”
Yates added medical providers at both hospitals demonstrate tremendous heroism during the pandemic.
“I’m very, very proud of people like John Hadley, who was one the very first people to volunteer to man our respiratory units, and the staff at Salem Hospital,” he said. “They’re absolutely extraordinary people who are performing in a very difficult situation. We’ve pulled together as a staff and not pulled apart.”
Jacqui Umstead, the public health administrator at the Polk County Public Department, said she and her staff also see a spike in cases.
“We are seeing a rise/surge in cases similar to other counties,” she said. “We don’t have a specific way to measure COVID-19 illness severity other than our hospitalization rate which has been increasing.”
People experiencing homelessness and other vulnerable groups get hit particularly hard by the pandemic, but Umstead said that has not been a significant problem in Polk County.
“Of our cases who reported their housing situation, less than 1% indicated they were unstably housed or houseless,” she said. “Not everyone answers that question and, of course, this only a reflection of people who were tested.”
Even with new vaccines on the horizon, Yates said it could be spring or summer until life in Polk County returns to normal. Then again, he added, “normal” is relative. Most people’s definition of the word may never return, he said.
COVID-19 may mark a turning point in history like the attacks of 9/11. One thing is certain, Yates said.
“I’ll probably not be shaking hands again, and I was a handshaker,” he said. “I was born that way.”
The ways human beings interact will likely change in far more profound ways, Hadley said.
“Medically, we’ve opened up the door to telemedicine,” he said. “It’s forced the issue that we have to have telemedicine. It’s certainly made the world realize we’re susceptible to other potential pandemics. This could happen again at another time with another illness, and the world needs to be prepared.”
People once balked at online visits with their physicians, Yates said. Now they insist upon them.
“I don’t think virtual conferences are going to go away,” he said. “The amount of travel we do is also going to change.”
Yates said he also hopes for a renewed emphasis on public health and stepped-up efforts to invest in public health. Face masks, as well, may remain a fact of life even as vaccines take hold and people slowly emerge from lockdowns and quarantines.
Yates said the effectiveness of masks cannot be reasonably debated. “You wear masks to protect the person in front of you,” he said. “You’re protecting others. This is science.”
Still, some people continue to reject masks. Just last week, the Oregon Medical Board suspended the license of Dr. Steven LaTulippe of Dallas because of his refusal to require masks at his Southeast Clay Street clinic. (See related story on A1)
He finds it hard to understand people who deny the effectiveness of masks or claim the pandemic is overdramatized, Yates said.
“They should took a tour of one of these COVID units and see what’s going on,” he said.
“We’ve worn surgical-grade masks our entire careers,” Yates added. “The reason you wear them is to protect the patient on the table. We wear masks all day. I often forget I have one on. I will be working at my computer, wearing my mask, and forget I have it on.”
Visitors to Salem and West Valley hospitals, regardless of what kind of mask they’re wearing when they arrive, are required to don surgical-grade masks.
“The bandannas people are wearing are essentially worthless, but it’s better, I suppose, than not wearing anything,” Yates said.
Hadley said physicians agree it is largely unnecessary for people to sterilize their groceries and mail. The virus travels through the air by attaching itself to water droplets. Masks stop many of the droplets.
Surface contamination is rare, he added.
“You’re never going to create a sterile environment,” he said. “You have to be wise by doing the right thing by keeping your hands washed.”
Vaccines against COVID-19 may be distributed starting this month. However, they will first go to medical providers and medically fragile residents of nursing homes and other facilities. They won’t reach the most people for several months.
When they do, Yates hopes people will accept the vaccines.
“It’s unfortunate that there’s a lot of misinformation out there,” he said.
“People have always had a certain ambivalence toward vaccines,” he added. “We see that with the seasonal flu shot. Hopefully, this will be different, Hopefully, people will understand that the vaccine is their pathway back to ... well, not normal. We’re not going back to normal.”
He reiterated that people shouldn’t look for normal.
“This is a new normal for all of us,” Yates said. “There’s been a renewed appreciation by all of us about how interconnected and interdependent we all are as individuals. We always have been, but this pandemic has heightened that reality.”
