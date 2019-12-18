Stanley Jan Klimczak, 80, a resident of Rickreall, died at his home Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. He was born on June 4, 1939, in Salem, the son of Stanley Steve and Maude Flood Sanderson Klimczak. On June 21, 1968, he married Gloria Dawn Friesen in Dallas. Stan worked for Willamette Industries in Dallas for many years as an electrician. He was a self-employed nurseryman for a time as well. After his retirement in the 1990s, he enjoyed helping people with their electrical projects. He loved to fish on the Siletz River and weekends at the Oregon Coast.
He is survived by his wife Gloria; daughter Angela Peevy; sons John and Andrew Klimczak; and three sisters.
Viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. A graveside service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Restlawn Cemetery in Salem. www.dallastribute.com.
