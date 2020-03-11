Stan was born Sept. 23, 1940, in Klamath Falls, to Clara and Paul Sullivan, the second of six children. Stan and his siblings grew up in Pedee, and attended and graduated from Dallas High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Clara Sullivan. He is survived by his sister, Alvina Laone Sullivan-Wright, of Salem; and four brothers and their wives: Larry and Sue Sullivan, of Madras, Keith and Keri Sullivan, of Oroville, Washington, Don and Jocelyn Sullivan, of Wasilla, Alaska, and Doug and Hong Sullivan, of Medford; numerous nieces and nephews, fellow labourers, and countless friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be sent to: Partners in Care Hospice, Attn: Donor Services, 2075 NE Wyatt Ct, Bend, OR 97701.
A funeral is planned for Thursday, March 12, at 1 p.m. at the Salem Holiday Inn, Conference Room 3301, Market St. NE, Salem.
