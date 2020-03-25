SALEM — Masks for nurses and other health care providers are in low supply. Salem Health is asking for volunteers to sew masks for nurses and other care providers.
This week, Salem Health employees created and bagged hundreds of the mask-making kits – enough to produce nearly 10,000 masks. The kits include surgical paper fabric, instructions and a bag for the finished product.
Those interested in helping will need a sewing machine, white thread, scissors or a rotary cutter, and a yardstick, straight edge or cutting mat.
Volunteers should NOT use their own fabric – only the material provided.
Guidelines
Mask kits will be available for pick up at the locations below. People should stay in their car; staff members will give the kits to those who stop by.
Each household may take up to two kits; each kit has material for 30 to 50 masks.
Continue social distancing. Please do not host mask-making parties with friends/neighbors or ask to pick up kits to take to someone else.
Return completed masks to a drop-off location with a few days.
Pick up mask kits
Thursday, March 26 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Friday, March 27 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Locations
Salem — Town Park security booth (former Kmart parking lot at Mission St. SE and 25th St. SE)
Dallas — West Valley Hospital parking lot (525 SE Washington St., look for the tent)
Drop off completed masks (same locations)
Salem
Monday, March 30, 9 to 11 a.m.
Wednesday, April 1, 1 to 3 p.m.
Thursday, April 2, 10 a.m. to noon
Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
Dallas
Thursday, April 2, 1 to 3 p.m.
Friday, April 3, 9 to 11 a.m.
Salem Health truly appreciates the public’s help during this crucial time. More details about the mask-making kits, including video instructions, are available at salemhealth.org/masks.
