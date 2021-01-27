Itemizer-Observer
POLK COUNTY — GRADUATION rates for the 2019-20 school year improved from the previous year locally and statewide, but given the impact of COVID-19 restrictions on the end of the school year, not everyone views the gains as real progress.
The Oregon Department of Education released the 2019-20 graduation rates on Thursday, showing a statewide increase of 2.6% to 82.6%, an all-time high for the state. The rate is up 10 percentage points from six years ago.
The report added that graduation rate among most historically underserved groups has improved as well.
“While the Class of 2020 ended their high school careers in a way no one wanted or expected, the graduation rate shows how much work they put in over the last 13 years with the support of their teachers and families,” said Colt Gill, ODE director. “Seeing greater growth in graduation rates for most students of color, students with disabilities and students navigating poverty than the state as a whole means our continued efforts to foster equity and excellence for all Oregon students continues to yield positive results.”
Due to COVID-19, in-person classes ended in March of 2020, and the requirements for the class of 2020 to receive a diploma were changed. Graduates still had to earn 24 high school credits to graduate, but if they were passing classes in March, they earned credits for those classes.
“This allowed schools to provide additional focus on securing credit-earning opportunities and learning for seniors who were not yet passing all required courses at the time of the school closure,” read ODE’s new release on the rates.
Gov. Kate Brown said improvement for underserved student groups shows progress in addressing “systemic inequities” in the education system.
“In each of the last six years, Oregon’s graduation rate has risen, and we have steadily increased the number of students from communities of color completing high school,” Brown said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the disparities in our education system even further, which is why it is so critical we get our students back into the classroom as quickly as possible. We must renew our commitment to ensuring that every student in Oregon graduates prepared for lifelong success.”
Locally, Central, Dallas, Falls City and Perrydale’s on-time graduation rates —those who graduated in four years — showed slight progress.
According to the state report, here are the 2019-20 four-year graduation rates for local schools:
• Central: 83.62%, up from 81.06%
• Dallas: 85.19%, up from 84.28%
• Falls City: 81.82%, up from 56%
• Perrydale: 95.24%, up from 86.36%
Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) said the improved graduation rates don’t reflect the hardships students and families have suffered due the long-term school closure or the real impact on education for last year’s seniors.
“When schools closed in March 2020, the Oregon Department of Education drastically altered its graduation standards which included canceling standardized tests and changing academic grading,” Drazan said in a statement. “Simply put, this graduation rate is misleading. Specifically, they calculated the misleading graduation rate by using unreliable attendance figures and used credit granted in March instead of traditional grades earned through the entire term.”
Drazan said the state’s priority should be on reopening schools.
“I urge the Governor to work with local communities to safely re-open schools, allow our students back into the classroom and to receive the quality education they all deserve and our future demands,” she said.
Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod (R-Lyons) expressed similar sentiments about the graduation rate report.
“It is pretty easy to artificially inflate graduation rates when you don’t know if kids showed up to school or learned anything when they did. It’s easy to give someone a diploma when we change grading to pass/no pass. These standards simply reflect a lower standard,” Girod said. “The only way to have an accurate look at how our kids are learning is to get them back into the classroom with regular instruction. Additionally, we must do all we can to make sure teachers get voluntarily vaccinated.”
