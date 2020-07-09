PORTLAND — Six more people have died from COVID-19, and the state now has 389 more confirmed or presumptive cases of the illness, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
The state's death toll is now 230. The added confirmed and presumptive cases brings the state total to 11,188.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (20), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Coos (4), Crook (3), Deschutes (5), Hood River (1), Jackson (7), Jefferson (8), Josephine (2), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (15), Linn (3), Malheur (31), Marion (47), Morrow (12), Multnomah (86), Polk (2), Umatilla (55), Union (4), Wallowa (1), Wasco (5), Washington (46), Yamhill (8).
Thursday's case count is the highest total daily case count since the onset of the pandemic. The recent increase in cases is attributed to workplace outbreaks and community spread. Newly diagnosed cases are being interviewed now.
Oregon’s 225th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman in Crook County who became symptomatic on July 1 after close contact with a confirmed case and died on July 8, at her residence. She had no underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 226th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 4 and died on July 3. The place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 227th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on June 26 and died on July 7, at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 228th COVID-19 death is a 75-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 10 and died on July 2 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 229th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman in Clackamas County who died on June 18 at her residence. More details are pending.
Oregon’s 230th COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on May 9 and died on June 1, at his home. He had underlying conditions
