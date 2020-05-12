PORTLAND — The state’s death toll from COVID-19 is unchanged from yesterday and remains at 130, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
OHA reported 61 new confirmed cases and 11 new presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Tuesday bringing the state total to 3,358.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Clatsop (1), Deschutes (4), Jackson (1), Josephine (1), Klamath (1), Linn (1), Marion (29), Multnomah (9), Polk (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14), Yamhill (1).
To see more case and county level data, visit the Oregon Health Authority website. It is updated once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
