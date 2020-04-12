PORTLAND – One more person in Oregon has died of COVID-19, and 80 more people have tested positive for the disease, the Oregon Health Authority reported in its daily update on Sunday.
The death of an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County brings the state’s death toll to 52. The woman tested positive on March 25 and died on the same day, according to OHA.
The agency reported 80 new cases of COVID-19 in its Sunday report. The state now has 1,527 people who have tested positive. Oregon has tested 29,758 people for the virus, and 28,231 of those have been negative.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (4), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (2), Josephine (1), Lane (2), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (13), Multnomah (31), Umatilla (3), Wasco (1), and Washington (18).
As of Sunday, Polk County had 30 cases and one death. OHA report that Polk County has had 481 negative tests.
OHA updates its website with coronavirus-related information once a day. For more information, go to www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.