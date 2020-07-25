PORTLAND — Four more people died of COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 286, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday.
OHA also reported 408 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday morning bringing the state total to 16,492.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (30), Columbia (1), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (19), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (5), Jackson (7), Jefferson (9), Josephine (5), Klamath (3), Lane (5), Lincoln (2), Linn (3), Malheur (11), Marion (52), Morrow (10), Multnomah (73), Polk (11), Umatilla (80), Wasco (2), Washington (58), and Yamhill (8).
Oregon’s 283rd COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on June 14 and died on July 14, at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 284th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 10 and died on July 21, in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 285th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 7 and died on July 17. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 286th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 14 and died on July 24. His place of death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.