PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority recorded its highest single-day count of positive COVID-19 cases, 146, on Sunday. The disease also killed one more person, the agency reported.
The state’s death toll is now 164. Oregon’s 164th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man in Malheur County, who tested positive on June 1. Additional information is still pending.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Deschutes (2), Hood River (12), Lincoln (61), Linn (1), Marion (11), Multnomah (22), Umatilla (5), Wasco (2), Washington (8), Yamhill (4). Sunday’s reported cases bring the state’s total to 4,808.
Polk County has 103 cases with 12 deaths as of Sunday. As of Thursday, 45 people living in Polk County have recovered from COVID-19, and 1,979 has tested negative, according to Polk County Public Health.
OHA said the high count of new cases relates to several factors, including more widespread testing, increased contact tracing and active monitoring of close contacts of cases. Workplace outbreaks are another source of the high number, the agency said.
An outbreak of 65 cases of COVID-19 has been reported at Pacific Seafood in Lincoln County. The investigation into the outbreak started June 2, but the initial case count was below the threshold for public disclosure. OHA is now publicly reporting COVID-19 outbreaks of more than five cases in workplaces with more than 30 employees.
State and county public health officials are working with the business to address the outbreak and protect the health of workers. The risk to the general public is considered low, according to OHA.
OHA will provide additional information for this outbreak, along with all active and resolved workplace outbreaks, in the COVID-19 Weekly Report published on June 10.
The 12 new cases in Hood River today also are linked to outbreaks at seasonal agricultural facilities. The 22 new cases in Multnomah County appear to be from sporadic sources.
OHA said although the number is high today, the overall rate of infection in Oregon remains among the lowest in the United States.
