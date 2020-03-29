PORTLAND, — Oregon Health Authority reported 69 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 548, as of 8 a.m. Sunday. No new deaths were reported. The number of COVID-19 deaths in Oregon remains at 13, as of 8 a.m. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (3), Deschutes (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (11), Josephine (1), Klamath (2), Lane (1), Linn (4), Marion (15), Multnomah (10), Polk (2), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (14). Oregon Health Authority reports new cases once a day on its website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus. Polk County now has total of 13 cases, with no deaths. Update: The 93-year-old man whose death was reported Saturday had an underlying condition. The data posted once a day on OHA’s website are provisional and may be updated as more information becomes available after the daily reporting.
State reports 69 new cases of COVID-19
Oregon now has 548 cases
Jolene Guzman
Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Monmouth Dutch Bros. employee tests positive for COVID-19
- WOU student tests positive for COVID-19
- Starting Thursday, Salem Health will distribute kits to make masks for nurses and other care providers
- Oregon requests new HealthCare.gov enrollment period
- Polk County Health investigating COVID-19 case
- Schools await guidance from the state
- Harper Lee McDonald
- 30 new COVID-19 cases reported
- PSA demonstrates social distancing
- Public offices close due to COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Latest News
- State reports 69 new cases of COVID-19
- Monmouth Dutch Bros. employee tests positive for COVID-19
- Oregon reports 1 COVID-19 death, 98 new COVID-19 cases
- WOU student tests positive for COVID-19
- WOU to hold commencement ceremony online
- Oregon tax filing and deadlines extended
- Salem Health pauses COVID-19, influenza testing in outpatient clinics
- Starting Thursday, Salem Health will distribute kits to make masks for nurses and other care providers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.