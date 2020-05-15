PORTLAND — Oregon Health Authority reported no new deaths from COVID-19 in its daily report released on Friday. The state’s death toll remains at 137.
OHA reported 63 new confirmed cases and one new presumptive case of COVID-19 as of this morning, bringing the state total to 3,541.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (6), Deschutes (3), Douglas (1), Lincoln (1), Linn (2), Malheur (1), Marion (18), Multnomah (17), Polk (1), Umatilla (3), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (4).
To see more case and county level data, please visit the Oregon Health Authority website, which OHA updates once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.