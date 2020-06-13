PORTLAND – One more person has died of COVID-19 and 158 more cases were identified according to Oregon Health Authority's daily report released on Saturday.
As of Saturday, 174 people have died in the state, and 5,535 have tested positive.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (17), Columbia (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (3), Jefferson (2), Lane (3), Lincoln (14), Linn (1), Malheur (1), Marion (21), Morrow (1), Multnomah (47), Polk (7), Umatilla (13), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (14).
Polk County now had 124 cases and 12 deaths.
Oregon’s 174th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man in Umatilla County, who tested positive on May 30 and died on June 11, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pendleton. He had underlying medical conditions.
