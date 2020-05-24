PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority report one new death from COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the number of deaths to 148.
OHA reported 43 new confirmed cases and three new presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 3,927.
The new cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (1), Crook (2), Deschutes (6), Jackson (2), Lincoln (1), Linn (4), Marion (7), Multnomah (3), Polk (1), Umatilla (1), Washington (17), Yamhill (1).
Oregon’s 148th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County, who tested positive on April 23 and died on May 10 at her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
