PORTLAND — State officials attributed a part of a record 1,122 new cases of COVID-19 to Halloween social and are asking people to limit their social interactions and cases counts spoke.
COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 746, the Oregon Health Authority reported.
The nm1,122 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 bring the state total to 53,779.
Thursday's total is the highest number of cases reported in a single day since the pandemic started in Oregon. Small social gatherings continue to act as a catalyst for COVID-19 transmission: for example, a portion of this week’s rising cases can be attributed to at least five Halloween events, from small social gatherings to a party attended by more than 100 people (Thursday's cases are under investigation and cannot be attributed yet to a source).
The Oregon Health Authority urges all Oregonians to:
- Limit social gatherings to your household, or no more than six people if the gathering includes those from outside your household.
- Reduce the frequency of those social gatherings (the majority of Oregonians are now socializing 3 times or less every two weeks).
- Keep the same six people in your social gathering circle.
- While these social gathering precautions are in place for the nine counties covered by Governor Brown’s “pause” declaration, they are effective COVID-19 prevention steps for all Oregonians.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (20), Clackamas (102), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (28), Douglas (14), Grant (4), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (123), Jefferson (1), Josephine (4), Klamath (9), Lane (65), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Marion (102), Morrow (3), Multnomah (351), Polk (19), Umatilla (44), Union (2), Wasco (5), Washington (169), and Yamhill (26).
Oregon’s 743rd COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Nov. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He did not have underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 744th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 4 and died on Nov. 5. Place of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 745th COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Nov. 11 in his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 746th COVID-19 death is a 35-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 9 in his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
