PORTLAND —The Oregon Health Authority reported three more deaths from COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 86, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 8 a.m. today.
The agency also reported 51 new cases of COVID-19 as of 8 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 2,177. The new COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (5), Lane (2), Marion (20), Multnomah (14), Umatilla (2), Washington (8).
During routine data reconciliation, a case originally reported as a Douglas County case was later determined not to be a case, OHA reported. It was subtracted from Thursday's state total, and the total number of cases in Douglas County went down by one to reflect this change.
Oregon’s 84th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 14 and died April 20 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 85th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on April 12 and died April 19 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 86th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Linn County, who tested positive on March 15 and died April 22 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
To provide more case and county-level data, Oregon Health updates its website once a day: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
