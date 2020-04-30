PORTLAND — The Oregon Health Authority reported two more deaths from COVID-19, raising the state’s toll to 103. As of Thursday morning, OHA reported 64 new cases of COVID-19. That brings Oregon's total to 2,510.
New cases are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (8), Coos (5), Deschutes (1), Klamath (1), Linn (4), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Multnomah (11), Umatilla (5), Washington (10).
Oregon’s 102nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive April 7 and died on April 26 at Legacy Emanuel Hospital. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 103rd COVID-19 death is a 77-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive April 25 and died on April 25 at his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
To see more information about COVID-19, go to Oregon Health website: www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
