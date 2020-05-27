The world lost a loving father, husband, son, brother and uncle on May 14, 2020. Stephen passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with illness. He was born in Dallas, Oregon, on July 13, 1974 to Merritt (Buzz) Barth and Jenny Hill Barth. He attended Dallas Public Schools, Chemeketa Community College and Blue Mountain Community College. He earned a Farrier Certificate from Linn Benton Community College and worked as a farrier for two years. Stephen married Stephanie Cameron on Aug. 3, 1996 at Dallas First Christian Church. He started work as a Correctional Officer at the Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem, Oregon, in 1996. In 1999, Stephen and Stephanie bought their dream piece of property on Guthrie Road. They built a large barn for their many horses with the help of father-in-law builder, Steve Cameron, and father Buzz. In 2003 they built their house on top of the hill, with the help of Steve Cameron and brother-in-law builder, Clayton. In February 2006 Stephen and Stephanie became the proud parents of Anastasia. He enjoyed watching his little girl grow up. After 22 years of service, he suffered a stroke and medically retired from the Oregon Department of Corrections. Growing up, his family spent many weekends ocean fishing in Newport. He also loved fishing the Siletz River with his dad. He loved horseback riding in Eastern Oregon, working on his farm machinery and driving tractors as he raised hay for twenty years for his horses and cows. Stephen especially liked hunting deer and elk with his dad and friends in the Valsetz area. His grandfather Merritt (Pip) Barth was a master mechanic, his grandmother Mary Stalker Barth taught school for many years and his father and Aunt (Jo) grew up in Valsetz. Stephen was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in January 2018. Stephen was preceded in death by aunt Marita (Jo) Broadus, uncle Wallace Hill, cousin Peyton Hill, uncle Walter Hill, cousin Doug Hill, aunt Janice Griffin and father-in-law Steve Cameron. Stephen is survived by his wife Stephanie, daughter Anastasia, father Merritt (Buzz), mother Jenny, sister Marita, nephew Dashiell, mother-in-law Audrey Cameron, brothers-in-law Bob (Wosa) Cameron, Chris Cameron, Clayton (Jennifer) Cameron, James (Libby) Cameron, and many nieces and nephews, uncle Darrel Broadus, aunt Betsy Hill, aunt Carolyn McCormick and many Broadus and Hill cousins. There will be a graveside service for family at Womer Cemetery in Pedee. A memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church in Dallas is planned in the coming months. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center www.dallastribute.com.
