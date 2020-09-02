Stewart died at home on August 24 after a brief illness. He was an avid bridge player, talented wood-worker, enthusiastic vegetable gardener among many other interests. A proud member of Dallas Rotary, he was recently voted “Rotarian of the Year” for his work on various committees in the club as well as volunteer work in the community. Last but not least, a loving husband and father who will always be missed. He often said that if he wasn’t as lucky as Lou Gehrig he came pretty darn close.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years, Barbara, along with two lovely daughters and three wonderful grandchildren.
Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
