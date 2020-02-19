Sue Hilterbrand, 67, of Gresham, passed away Feb. 11, 2020. She was born in Salem on Feb. 27, 1952. Sue graduated from Central High School and received her medical assistant accreditation from Oregon College of Education. She was with her life partner, Mark Wessels, for 33 years.
Sue had a career in bank wire transfers for U.S. Bank, along with book inventory for Powell’s Books. She had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hiking.
She is survived by her daughter, Tanya Green (Charles Jr.); her son, John Hilterbrand (Austyn); her two granddaughters, Elliot Hilterbrand and Arlo Hilterbrand; and her brother, David Hilterbrand (Jenny).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Bateman Carroll Funeral Home in Gresham.
