“Sue” Sheryl Suzanne Denson, 69, a resident of Dallas died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1950.
She is survived by her sons David, Brian and Joe Denson along with nine grandchildren. Also surviving is her mother Phyllis Walker and siblings Patricia Antoine, Vicki Walker, and Greg Walker.
A celebration of life will be schedule in the future. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the arrangements. www.dallastribute.com
