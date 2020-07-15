Susan (Sue) Pauline DeNoyer born August 27th 1958 in Bellflower California to Les and Barbara Hamrick, passed away at her home in Monmouth Oregon on June 30th 2020.
Sue was the first of her family to achieve an Associate’s Degree which she obtained from Lane Community College. She went on to work for Western Oregon State College(now Western Oregon University) in November of 1993 and retired from WOU in June of 2018.
Sue is preceded in death by mother Barbara Hamrick, brother William Hamrick and sister Pamela Kingery.
Survivors include father Les Hamrick, brother Robert Hamrick, sisters Penny Hamrick and Barbara Thompson; her children James DeNoyer and Tiffany Crow and one granddaughter Allison Crow.
Her passion was caring for her family and friends whom she loved deeply. “Consider how our actions will affect others. Trust each other with our feelings. Listen to understand and not to argue.” Her love was felt by everyone near her and she will be sorely missed by all.
