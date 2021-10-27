Susan Laesser was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, and the joy of our lives.
Susan was born in Saginaw, Michigan on Jan. 19, 1937, to Charles and Margaret Pabst. Susan married the love of her life, Kenneth Laesser, in June 1993. When they retired they moved to Monmouth, Oregon.
Susan spent her retirement years travelling with her husband Ken and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, taking them on wonderful adventures, playing games, or just spending time talking and laughing. Susan loved dancing, music, literature, history, and the arts. Susan was a great believer in fitness, especially dance fitness, yoga, and walking.
On Oct. 21, 2021, Susan passed away peacefully at home under the care of her family and Serenity Hospice.
Susan is preceded in death by her parents Charles and Margaret; her sister Janet Miller; and her son Stephen Craiovan.
Susan is survived by her husband Kenneth Laesser; daughters Leslie Cole, Allison Heckenlaible, and Andrea Craiovan; step-son Dwight Laesser; grandchildren Jeanette Murray, Elizabeth Wavra, Michael Murray, and Vincent Craiovan; and great-grandchildren Sara, Riley, Evelyn, Eleanor, and Abigail. Susan is also survived by her nieces and nephews Heidi Miller-Raghaven, Maija Miller-Mass, and MacIan Miller.
Susan will be remembered for her enduring love that she gave to her family and friends. A graveyard service will be held at Fircrest Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.