Suzanne “Sue” Marie Cast, 65, a resident of Dallas died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on May 7, 1955.
She is survived by her mother, Cathy Brooks of Cottage Grove, sisters Cathy Delgadillo of Yorba Linda, CA, Terry Armstrong of Dallas, Mary Stridling of Cottage Gove and Patty Morris of Cottage Grove and a brother Michael Brooks of Pleasant Hill, OR. She was preceded in death by a son Nathaniel “Nate” Cast in 1995 and father James Brooks in 2015.
A memorial service will begin at 1:00pm Friday, August 28th in the Calvary Chapel in Dallas. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.