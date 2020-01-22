Tatia Halleman, of Salem, died at Salem Hospital on Jan. 14.
She was born on July 25, 1969, in Dallas, to Jerry Halleman and Lorella Unger.
She is survived by her husband, Darren Schmidt; parents, Lorella (Randy) Flickinger, Jerry (Janis) Halleman; children, Alex, Savanna, Quinn (Gisselle) and Michaela; siblings, Rob (Crysta) Halleman, Shauna Halleman, Cory (Sandra) Flickinger and Nathan Halleman; grandma, Erma (Irwin) Penner; and extended family.
A celebration of Tatia’s life will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, at 1 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choosing in memory of Tatia Halleman. To leave an online tribute: www.dallastribute.com.
