Tena Jo Swartzendruber, formerly of Rickreall, died in Dallas, Texas, at the Dallas VA Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 13.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1959, in McMinnville, the daughter of Oren and Betty Swartzendruber. Tena grew up in Sheridan, McMinnville and Valsetz. The family later moved to Rickreall, where she attended Rickreall Elementary School. Tena was a princess on the Dallas Smile A Roo Court. Tena graduated from Dallas High School in 1977. She worked at the Dallas Nursing Home for three years and then joined the United States Air Force. She was stationed in California, Guam and Texas. She worked many jobs and worked for SEARs for many years. She also worked for Jackson Hewitt doing taxes on her days off.
She enjoyed flea markets and yard sales. Tena was always kind and thoughtful for those in need helping them, especially at Christmas time. She always made sure her mother was well taken care of. Tena suffered from ALS for the last 14 years, but lost her courageous battle. She has found peace and freedom in the arms of her Lord and Savior.
She leaves behind her loving companion and caregiver Robert Fowler, of Ft. Worth Texas; mother, Betty Swartzendruber, of Rickreall; brother, Lee Swartzendruber; and sister, Fay (Don) Gilkey. She was preceded in death by her father, Oren; brother, Guy; and sister, Rita Duncan.
Funeral services will be held at Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center. Private interment will be in Dallas Cemetery. To leave an online condolence or to share a memory, go to www.dallastribute.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.