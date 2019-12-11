Terry was born in Dallas to Vince and Ruby Jones. He died at home in Dallas with his wife Judy.
His family moved to Crescent City, California, in the fall of 1955. Terry met Judy Standridge in November 1965. They got engaged on Christmas Eve in 1966, and they married on June 17, 1967, in Crescent City.
Just tow months, they moved down to Milpitas, California, when Terry went to work for General Motors. In 1983, GM moved the family to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. They were settled into the different lifestyle than the Bay Area of California.
In 1994, General Motors moved them again to Defiance, Ohio, for the last three years before Terry retired after 30 years.
We started to call ourselves the Migrate Auto Workers. Terry is survived by his wife Judy; two sons Kevin, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas, Bradley, of Edmond, Oklahoma; his brother LeRoy, of Anchorage, Alaska; his cousin Darrell Jones; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Terry wanted his body donated to Oregon Health & Science University/Body Donation Program.
He was born here and here is where he died. He was so happy when we moved here in 2000. He was home again. God bless everyone.
