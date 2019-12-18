Thelma Launer, a resident of Keizer, passed away on Dec. 13, 2019. Thelma was born in Stidham, Oklahoma, on Sept. 15, 1940, the daughter of Harmon and Leota Milligan. They moved to California where Thelma grew up, moving to various California towns. She graduated from Selma Union High School. After marriage, she and her family moved to Dallas, where they raised their children. Husband Don was a teacher at LaCreole Junior High. They attended Salt Creek Baptist Church, where Thelma served in many capacities including Sunday School teaching and chairing women’s ministry. After retirement, they moved to Keizer and began attending Canby Evangelical Church.
Thelma had many interests including homemaking, floral work, and gardening, but she especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include husband Don Launer; and daughters Linda (Gary) Schuknecht, of Nampa, Idaho; Terri (Don) Cornthwaite, of Salem; and Diane (Phil) Osborn, of Dallas; eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Her brother Mark Milligan and sister Joyce Bennett both reside in Hanford, California.
Services will be Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Dallas Tribute Center. Viewing will be held from 8:30 a.m. until noon followed by burial at Salt Creek Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 2. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com.
