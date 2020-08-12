Thomas Andrew Baker, age 77, of Dallas, Oregon passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020.
Thomas was born January 17, 1943 in Minneapolis, MN to Paul Samuel Baker and Irene Benson-Hove Baker. Due to his mother’s advancing Multiple Sclerosis, Thomas went to live with his maternal Norwegian grandparents where he learned many skills including baking and woodworking that allowed him to build anything from tables, lamps, chairs and cabinets. These skills also allowed him to become very gifted at framing and many other building styles. There was nothing that Thomas could not build!
After graduating high school, Thomas joined the Air Force and was stationed at Ellsworth AFB just outside of Rapid City, SD. He was then sent to Viet Nam. After 8 years, Thomas hung up his uniform and moved to Montana where he started working in construction and driving truck.
In 1974 Tom moved to Oregon where he met his wife-to-be, Judy Priebe. Thomas then joined the Oregon National Guard 1249th engineers in 1975. Shortly after marrying, their daughter Kristy was born whom he cherished and put his woodworking skills to work and built her a cradle and a dresser.
Thomas worked and retired from Siletz Trucking as a log truck driver. Upon retirement, he became very involved with the Oregon Civil War Reenactors. This was in honor of the rich history of our country and to the men that fought for our freedom. Thomas was also involved in living history events for area schools and public events, including La Creole Middle School in Dallas, OR.
Preceding him in death was his son Thomas Mark Baker, brother-in-law Gary Westby and nephew Bradley Westby.
Thomas is survived by his wife Judy Baker of 44 years, daughters Kristy Baker and Laura Baker, step son Brad Morton, sister Sue Westby, half-brother Brian Baker, half-sister Sandra Castrodad, 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, 7 great-nieces, and nephews.
Thomas was a very quiet and private man who was fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He was always there when you needed him and humble to a fault. Thomas passed from mostly contributing factors related to Alzheimer’s.
A Celebration of Life for Thomas will be held on Saturday, August 15th at 11:00 AM at Bush Park 600 Mission Street SE, Salem Oregon. This will include Civil War reenactors with cannon and also Military Funeral Honors. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
“I like to see what’s beyond the next bend in the road” -Thomas Andrew Baker
