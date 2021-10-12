Thomas Hernandez went home to be with his Heavenly Father on Oct 4, 2021.
He was born in Ogallala, Nebraska, on Dec. 29, 1949. He worked for the Oregon Department Of Transportation (ODOT) for 31 years. He also worked for T.Y. LIN International for seven years.
Tom enjoyed his retirement. He was an adventurous man with his Wild Pansies motorcycle riders, who were born to run! He enjoyed visiting thrift stores and garage sales of any kind. Tom enjoyed colleting coffee pots, bikes, books, sewing machines, tools and the list goes on and on!
He married Arlene Valdez in 1976, and together they had twin sons, Andre and Lucas. Tom leaves behind Arlene after 45 years of marriage. His sons Andre and Lucas; his daughter-in-laws Naomi and Danielle; and three grandchildren Isabella, River and Mateo. Tom’s surviving siblings are Cecilia, Narciso, Margie, Monica and Felix.
Services will take place at Virgil T. Golden Funeral Services on Oct.15, 2021. 605 Commercial St SE, Salem, OR 97301. The viewing of the open casket is 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is open to the public. Memorial service will be at 11:30 a.m. -12:30 p.m. and is limited to family members only because Tom had a very large family. The mortuary only allows 80 visitors and requires masks for all guest regardless of vaccination status. Please sign the guest book so you can leave a personal message for the family.
Assisting the family is Virgil t. Golden Funeral Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.