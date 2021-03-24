Thomas “Tom” Elsworth Wilson, 89, a resident of Dallas, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021.
He was born on May 29, 1931, in Dallas, the son of Harry Elsworth and Virginia Ellen Ellis Wilson. He was a Dallas High School graduate and lived his life in Dallas. In his early working years, he was a logger.
During the Korean War Tom served in the Army and was stationed in Germany.
He married Harriett Marie Guild in 1955 and she preceded him in death on July 1, 2016.
Tom was an engineer with U.S. West Telephone Company for 31 years retiring on Feb. 28, 1985.
He was a charter member of the Independence Elks Lodge #1950 and member of the Telephone Company Pioneers. He had the giraffe commissioned for his wife Harriett, which is still on the Salem River Front Carousel. He enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and jazz music.
He is survived by his daughter Jamie (Ken) Wall, grandson Alex and companion Dorothy Parker and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a daughter Tracy Wilson in 2018.
Private inurnment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. Memorial are suggested to the Willamette Valley Humane Society or the Union Gospel Mission in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center at 287 SW Washington St. Dallas, Oregon 97338. www.dallastribute.com
