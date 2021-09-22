Tony Stacey passed from COVID-19, in his home, on Aug. 29, 2021.
He was only 50 years old.
Born Anthony Ray Stacey, on Aug. 8, 1971, he was the youngest child to Bill and Norma Stacey.
Norma preceded him in death by eight years. He is survived by his father Bill Stacey; and sisters Terrie and Michelle as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.
His immediate family include his mate of 29 years, Kay and their son Austin; as well as Kay’s siblings, Carrie and Clifford.
Tony was proud of his “big family” when Monica, Anthony and Gabriel joined and beamed with pride as we were enjoying whatever event. He had a way of making friends no matter where he went from the dunes of Sand Lake to the slopes of HooDoo. The motocross tracks or the local festivals – Tony managed to find something in common with someone. His quick wit and sharp tongue is already missed dearly almost as much as his loving heart and giving soul.
He was a NISSAN enthusiast and helped many truck owners modify/upgrade their trucks – through a forum. His true passion was ski biking, his eyes sparkled when he spoke of it leading him to design his own brand. He was always about making things better and more affordable so more people can enjoy it. He even sold one to a fella in Maine. Tony was excited to be working on both his truck and the bikes in preparation for a trip to HooDoo this season. We will be making that trip in his honor and will announce a day ASAP.
There will be memorial services in October – more to be announced as COVID allows. Please stay safe.
Assisting the family is Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center.
