Virginia Pauline Marcheski was finally released on August 1, 2020 from many years of mental decline by the terrible disease known as Alzheimer’s. Born to the Kulp family , September 21, 1934 in Hugoton, Kansas, raised to maturity in St. Louis, Missouri, and married to Joe Marcheski on August 10, 1957. This year would have marked their 63rd Anniversary. Virginia, known to everyone as Gina, brought into the world three lovely women, Mary Rose (Bret) Dunmire of Dallas , Theresa Marie (Wes) Canaga and Catherine Suzanne (Ekow) Wilmot of Atlanta Georgia. Through them she leaves to us ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren to date.
Virgina’s life was chronicled in the Bible, found in the book of Proverbs Chapter 31: verses 10 through 31. From God she came and to the God she loved and honored, she has returned. Between those two events she spent her life giving and caring for those around her and attempted to make this vale of tears more enjoyable for everyone. We all will miss her, until we meet again.
