POLK COUNTY — Information for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, including ballot content, is available on the Polk County Clerk’s website.
Current ballot status may be checked at oregonvotes.gov under the “My Vote” tab.
Polk County ballot drop sites and hours
The following information for ballot drop locations in Polk County was provided by the Polk County Clerk’s Office.
- Polk County Clerk’s Office
Polk County Courthoue, 850 Main St., Dallas
Second floor
Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m.
Election Day, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(503) 623-9217
- Falls City
Frink’s General Store
319 N Main St.
Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(503) 787-3535
- Independence
Independence City Hall
555 S Main St.
24 hour drop site located inside front lobby
(503) 838-1212
- Monmouth
Roth’s Fresh Markets
1517 Monmouth Independence Hwy.
Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(503) 837-0517
- West Salem
Roth’s Fresh Markets
1130 Wallace Rd NW, Salem
Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
(503) 370-3790
Below are links to information about local races and to the voters' pamphlet.
