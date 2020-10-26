A2 Heaven voting.jpg

POLK COUNTY — Information for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election, including ballot content, is available on the Polk County Clerk’s website

Current ballot status may be checked at oregonvotes.gov under the “My Vote” tab.

Polk County ballot drop sites and hours

The following information for ballot drop locations in Polk County was provided by the Polk County Clerk’s Office.

  • Polk County Clerk’s Office
    Polk County Courthoue, 850 Main St., Dallas
    Second floor
    Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed noon to 1 p.m.
    Election Day, open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    (503) 623-9217


  • Falls City
    Frink’s General Store
    319 N Main St.
    Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    (503) 787-3535
  • Independence
    Independence City Hall
    555 S Main St.
    24 hour drop site located inside front lobby
    (503) 838-1212

  • Monmouth
    Roth’s Fresh Markets
    1517 Monmouth Independence Hwy.
    Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    (503) 837-0517

  • West Salem
    Roth’s Fresh Markets
    1130 Wallace Rd NW, Salem
    Sunday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
    Election Day, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
    (503) 370-3790

Below are links to information about local races and to the voters' pamphlet.

Dallas

Falls City

Independence

Monmouth

Polk County Commissioner

Oregon Voters' Pamphlet

