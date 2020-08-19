On the morning of August 11, 2020 Wally Mersch passed away suddenly and unexpectedly. Wally was a father, husband, son, brother, and friend.
Wally leaves behind three children; Marshall Mersch, Echo Mersch, and Wally Mersch Jr. Three stepchildren; Brittany, Joshua, and Carlee. Four Grandchildren; Lillian, Autumn, A.J, and Zoey. His Ex-wife Liz Marrs, and his mother Vaneta Mersch. His siblings; Gregory Mersch, Tammy Phillips, and Lora McDaniel.
Wally was born on Oct. 13, 1962.
Wally attended Central High School and was a member of the United States National Guard.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family and friends.
Celebration of Life is Saturday 22nd of August at 1pm at the Helmich Park.
