Walt was born on Oct. 30, 1938, in Washington, D.C., the son of Walter Powell II and Hannabelle Shearer Hudgins. He moved with his parents to Los Angeles, California, where he graduated from high school in 1957.
He met his future wife, Jeanette Ann Berg, at a church party their junior year of high school, and they dated for four years, marrying on June 10, 1961, in Los Angeles. Walt attended and graduated from UCLA in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree. He served in the United States Navy and was awarded a Commendation from the Commander of the Seventh Fleet.
For many years Walt worked in aviation as an engineer with Rockwell and T.R.W., retiring in 1997. He worked on the X-15 Shuttle, the B-1 project, Apollo 11 and the hypersonic system and numerous other strategic projects. Walt and Jeanette moved to Falls City in 1993, and he was known as the “Smiling Farmer,” raising his Black Angus cattle. The Falls City Fire Department started doing fireworks on the Fourth of July 1994. When Walt retired in 1997, he and Jeanette started the barbecue and potluck on the farm for many years. Walt enjoyed sharing his love of the Lord as he did dramatizations, and he preached some Sundays. He is a member of the Bridgeport Chapel in Dallas.
He is survived by his wife Jeanette Hudgins, of Falls City; daughter Trasann Renee (Colleen) Hering, of Falls City, and Tina Susann (Hooman) Rowhanian, of Lake Oswego; grandsons Joshua Charles Hering, Nathaniel Powell Hering and Connor Michael Hering. Also surviving is a brother Thomas R. Hudgins, of Newberry Park, California. He was preceded in death by a sister Ann Shearer Batchelder.
Services will begin at noon Saturday, March 14, in the Bridgeport Chapel. Private interment will be in the Willamette National Cemetery in Portland. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Bridgeport Chapel. The Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family. www.dallastribute.com
