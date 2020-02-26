Wanda Faye Duncan Coe Horn, age 81, entered Heaven on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020.
She was born in Ada, Oklahoma. She was a loving and nurturing wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a talented musician and songwriter with a strong Christian faith.
She married Charles Coe in 1955, at her preacher’s home, and they gave birth to four children. Subsequent to the death of Charles Coe, Wanda married Clarence Horn in 1972, and they remained married until his death in 1991.
She moved to Falls City in 1990. She was a resourceful woman who could fix or create nearly anything with her hands: an endearing trait which inspired the nickname “Granny Gadget.”
She is survived by three children: John Coe, Terry Coe, and Juanita Horn; along with three step-children; Amil Horn, Vida Trujillo, and Thomas Horn. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
No visitation or viewing will be held. Private services will take place at a later date. Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center is caring for the family.
