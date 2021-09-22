Wanda’s life story, written by her on April 16, 2021
Wanda Marie Wall, a resident of Dallas, Oregon, passed away on Monday, Sept. 20 in Salem Hospital.
I was born on June 10, 1960, to parents Harvey and Sylvia Wall in the old Dallas Hospital. I went to Morrison Elementary School, Academy Junior High seventh grade, then LaCreole Junior High for eighth and ninth grade, and Dallas High School for 10-12, and graduated in 1978.
I was named by my dad. I enjoy watching baseball, Jeopardy and various cooking shows. I am a member of the Apostolic Faith Church where I got saved on Dec. 30, 1978. I also usher and help with potlucks and other activities. I enjoyed reading my Bible.
Every year I attended the annual camp meetings where I work in the restaurant and wash dishes and do other things as needed. The camp meeting is in Portland. I work for the Dallas School District at LaCreole Middle School as an assistant cook. I enjoy fixing food and handing out lunches to the kids. I enjoy playing board games with friends and visiting different places and enjoy going to the beach. Also, being with my family and friends at different times and going places. I enjoy going out to breakfast, lunch, and dinner. I enjoy reading my Bible and praying with my friends and even by myself.
After my mom passed away, I got used to being by myself at the house that I lived in for 39 years. I then had to move to an apartment on LaCreole where I lived until my death. I was born, raised in and lived in Dallas all my life.
My first place I lived in was on Maple Street for the first 13 years of my life and then on Mill Street for one year and then we moved to Davis Street until the year after I graduated and then lived on West Ellendale for 39 years before I moved to the LaCreole Apartments.
I also enjoy visiting and talking on the phone with family and friends especially my cousin Alan almost every day. I do enjoy doing anything with family and friends who I will miss a lot.
During my time that I had cancer I had a lot of love and support from family and friends by getting cards and phone calls for support.
I am looking forward to seeing Jesus, seeing my family and friends that are in Heaven and spending time with them.
I am preceded in death by my brother Don in 1972; my dad Harvey in 1993; my brother Dale in 2018; and my mom Sylvia in 2019.
I am survived by my brother Jim in Salem; nephews Tom, Ben, David and Dean; nieces Stacey and Jenny; and several great nieces and nephews; and cousin, Alan Althaus.
Funeral Services will on be on Saturday, Sept. 25 at 1 p.m. at the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center in Dallas.
The Funeral Service will be live streamed at https:// my.gather.app/remember/ wanda-wall.
Interment will be in the Dallas Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Dallas Mortuary Tribute.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory for the family go to www.dallastribute.com.
Memorial contributions may be made the Apostolic Faith Church in care of the Dallas Mortuary Tribute Center who is caring for the family.
